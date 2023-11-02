  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Raymond N. Wilson

January 3, 1935 – October 27, 2023

Lenexa, Kansas – Raymond Neal Wilson was born in Marceline, Missouri on January 3, 1935 to Eula (Snider) and Claud Wilson. Ray passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 27, 2023. He was 88 years old when he passed and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Ray was one of 8 children and was raised on a farm. He spent his childhood years working on the farm with his family, where he learned valuable skills that he would use throughout his life.