If the Overland Park City Council later adopts these amendments, then city residents could officially start planting native flora that once dominated northeastern Kansas habitats.

After months of studying , the Overland Park City Council’s Community Development Committee voted 5-0 on Wednesday to recommend approval of the amended city code pertaining to weeds.

Overland Park’s new rules that would allow residents to plant native plants — many of which have long been considered weeds — in their home gardens and yards are taking shape.

That means things like milkweed, which is currently on the city’s noxious weeds list, and blue sage would be encouraged in “planned sustainable landscapes,” said Lara Isch, Overland Park’s sustainability manager, on Wednesday.

What is a native plant?

Native plants are species that are well-adapted to a specific, naturally-occurring ecosystem, Johnson County Extension says.

Additionally, Isch said recently that these plants also require less care than nonnative plants do and don’t need fertilizer.

For example, milkweed, a native northeastern Kansas plant that’s mostly been banned because of its risk to grazing livestock, is important for the Monarch butterfly’s life cycle because their caterpillar offspring will only eat the leaves of this plant.

In general, many native plant species have grown far less prevalent around the suburbanized and developed areas as people remove them to make room for large, uniform grass lawns.

Plus, many municipalities have historically viewed a lot of these plants as weeds in city codes. Residents are required to remove violating plant species from their properties or face penalties, like fines.

The county will pay you back for planting native flora

Johnson County Stormwater Management already recommends residents plant native plant species through its Contain the Rain cost-share program. That program encourages residents to plant controlled native plant and tree gardens on their properties and reimburses some of the cost because their deeper root systems help water to better absorb in the ground, preventing runoff.

Isch said the city was encouraging residents to plant these plants as a participant in the county’s cost-share program, but Overland Park’s codes still officially required people to remove many of them from their yards. For example, code enforcement officers told Ginger Werp and her son Oliver to remove milkweed they had in their pollinator garden last year.

On Wednesday, Councilmember Melissa Cheatham said that while it’s unfortunate that the city made headlines because of this particular issue, she’s “grateful that it helped us make this progress.”

“I’m very glad we’re doing more to encourage [native plants], and hope that this is just a first step towards that goal of encouraging more native plants,” she said.

Overland Park won’t allow unkempt native plant gardens

These new rules, if the city council adopts them, won’t mean that residents can start letting their overgrown gardens run amok, Isch said; the focus is on planting what the code amendments refer to as a “planned sustainable landscape.”

What exactly that means is detailed in a new section of the code that standardizes the rules for planned native gardens, which still requires residents to keep their gardens tidy and contained.

Residents will also be required to keep their gardens away from property lines and remove weeds that are considered noxious on the state and county lists. In the amended codes, city staff have removed Overland Park’s individual noxious weeds list section.

A new section in Overland Park city code will also define native plants and describe the value they can add to the local ecosystem.

Generally, residents will also still have to mow their grass lawns, keeping them at eight inches tall or less. There are some height exemptions for planned sustainable landscapes and vegetable gardens.

The revised code also increases the amount of time people have to deal with code violations in their yard from five days to 10 days.

