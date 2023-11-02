  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Overland Park to allow native plants in gardens and yards

Leawood monarch butterflies and Overland Park native plants

Milkweed plants — one of the native plants that monarch butterflies can pollinate. Photo via Johnson County K-State Research and Extension Office website.

Overland Park’s new rules that would allow residents to plant native plants — many of which have long been considered weeds — in their home gardens and yards are taking shape.

After months of studying, the Overland Park City Council’s Community Development Committee voted 5-0 on Wednesday to recommend approval of the amended city code pertaining to weeds.

If the Overland Park City Council later adopts these amendments, then city residents could officially start planting native flora that once dominated northeastern Kansas habitats.

