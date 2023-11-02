  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Mission approves 2024 budget with property tax rate increase

Downtown Mission. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

In September, the city of Mission approved its 2024 budget with a property tax rate increase.

The city faced a $900,000 budget deficit for 2024, and to help patch that hole, discussed increasing the mill levy rate from 16.374 to 18.500.

The city still remains in a budget deficit for 2024, and increasing the mill levy won’t actually close the gap, according to city documents.

