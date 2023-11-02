Mary Joan “Jo” Dannevik

Jo Dannevik passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

She was born in Stanberry, Missouri on April 23, 1931, to Katharine and Edward Derks. She graduated from Stanberry High School and then attended nursing school in St. Joseph, Missouri where she met her husband, Lawrence Dannevik. They married on May 3, 1952, and went on to have six children together.

While Larry served in the Air Force they lived in Wales as well as all over the United States. Eventually, Jo and Larry settled in Stanberry, Missouri where they purchased and ran Dannevik True ValueHardware Store from 1969 to early ’80s. After selling the store, Jo became an EMT on the Stanberry Ambulance Service. She was also an avid volunteer around her community that she loved dearly.