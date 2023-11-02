April 2, 1932 – October 29, 2023

With heavy hearts and loving memories, we announce that Maggie J. Fournier, age 91, of Overland Park, KS passed away on October 29, 2023. She is survived by her husband Henry Fournier; children, Paul Fournier (Cynthia), Karen West (Bob) and Twyla Schroer (Frank); grandchildren, Nathan, Chad, Lauren (Ethan), Daniel, Nathan, Nicholas (Kristin), Anna, Frank and Henri; and great-grandchildren, Leo, Vienne and Henri.

Maggie grew up on a farm outside of Green City, MO and graduated in 1949 from Green City High School. She went on to Truman College where she received a Teaching Degree. After college she moved to Kansas City and worked in the accounting department at Hallmark Cards. She then met her husband, Henry, who was stationed at Olathe Air Force Station. They were married on October 29, 1955 in Rhode Island. While her children were young, she taught sixth grade at Christ the King Catholic School in KCK. During this time, Maggie and Henry owned and managed beauty schools and salons. Although she held a variety of occupations throughout her life, the career she truly enjoyed was teaching. Former students would recognize her and comment that she was one of their favorite teachers.