She was born December 7, 1965, in Monroe to Larry McBee and Marilyn (Krueger) McBee, as the oldest of their two children. She is survived by her husband and best friend, William (Bill) Foster whom she married on September 28, 1996. Also surviving are her sons, Merrick William of Manhattan, Kansas and John Gray of Kansas City, Missouri, her mother Marilyn McBee of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, her brother Aaron McBee, his wife Angelique McBee and nephews Sean and Connor of Crofton, Maryland.

Kim McBee Foster, 57, of Overland Park, Kansas, formerly of Monroe, Michigan, died on October 28, 2023. She was under the care of Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care after a brief but valiant battle with cancer.

Kim was preceded in death by her father, Larry Gray McBee.

Kim grew up in Michigan, first graduating with a bachelor’s degree from Hope College in Holland, Michigan in 1987 and then from the University of Missouri, Kansas City in 1993 with a master’s degree in business administration. Kim had a passion for travel both domestically and internationally, which started her senior year of high school spent in Amiens, France. In addition to taking over genealogy research from her father, she was an avid photographer always documenting family travels and life events.

Throughout her career Kim worked for multiple non-profit and charitable organizations, most notably The Kauffman Foundation and The Francis Family Foundation. Most recently she started her own business as an independent consultant assisting multiple organizations with grants and fundraising. A philanthropist to her core, she truly impacted lives throughout the world with her desire to help others.

Kim’s boys were her proudest accomplishment and she lived to support them in their endeavors. From Room Mother and President of the PTA at Brookridge Elementary in their younger years, to President of the football booster club at Shawnee Mission South where they both played, she volunteered her time tirelessly. There were few things she loved more than watching her boys play the sports they loved. Kim is remembered as the person who always gave grace, was the calm in any storm, and always prioritized her family and friends over all else. She was fiercely loyal, had a wicked sense of humor, and touched the lives of so many. She will be sorely missed.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 9:30-11:00 am at Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, Kansas followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care, 9001 State Line Road, Suite 300 Kansas City, MO 64114.