Kim McBee Foster

December 7, 1965 – October 28, 2023

Kim McBee Foster, 57, of Overland Park, Kansas, formerly of Monroe, Michigan, died on October 28, 2023. She was under the care of Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care after a brief but valiant battle with cancer.

She was born December 7, 1965, in Monroe to Larry McBee and Marilyn (Krueger) McBee, as the oldest of their two children. She is survived by her husband and best friend, William (Bill) Foster whom she married on September 28, 1996. Also surviving are her sons, Merrick William of Manhattan, Kansas and John Gray of Kansas City, Missouri, her mother Marilyn McBee of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, her brother Aaron McBee, his wife Angelique McBee and nephews Sean and Connor of Crofton, Maryland.