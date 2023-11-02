Edmond Lester Jr.

June 29, 1934 – October 11, 2023
Olathe, Kansas – Edmond was a retired Wichita Police Captain & Real Estate Broker/Realtor. He served in the US Air Force in the 1950’s.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra and daughter Teresa.
June 29, 1934 – October 11, 2023
Olathe, Kansas – Edmond was a retired Wichita Police Captain & Real Estate Broker/Realtor. He served in the US Air Force in the 1950’s.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra and daughter Teresa.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1