Dorothy Romisch, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and dear friend to many, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2023, in Overland Park, Kansas. Dorothy was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She also earned a Master’s Degree in Education Administration from the University of Missouri Kansas City.

Dorothy was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. For her career, she was an English teacher at Liberty, Missouri, High School and Middle School, and she was the Assistant Principal at Liberty Middle School. Her greatest joy was being a stay-at-home mom for her children, whom she dearly loved.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, David Romisch of Overland Park, and her children, Andrew (Amber) Romisch of Columbia, Missouri, and Olivia Romisch of Overland Park. She is also survived by her siblings: John Minnick of Wahoo, Nebraska; Sarah (Lynn) Sunderman of Lincoln, Nebraska; and Michael (Tamera) Minnick of Lincoln, Nebraska; nephew, Jack (Brooke) Minnick of Lincoln, Nebraska; and niece, Mary Ruth Sunderman of Lincoln, Nebraska. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. Gates Minnick and Daisy Dorothy Minnick.