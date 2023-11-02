October 9, 1943 – October 28, 2023

Daniel Charles Fuhrman, age 80, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

A Rosary for Daniel will be prayed on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:30 AM at Church of the Nativity in Leawood, KS. Visitation will follow from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM. There will be a reception at the church after Mass. Burial at 1:45 PM at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Lenexa.