  Kansas News Service  - 2023 Elections

In Kansas school board races, test scores are a hot topic. What do they even tell us?

A first-grader at Broken Arrow Elementary in Shawnee works at his desk. Standardized test scores and have become a point of contention in this year's Kansas school board races.

A first-grader at Broken Arrow Elementary in Shawnee works at his desk. Standardized test scores and have become a point of contention in this year's Kansas school board races. Photo credit Celia Llopis-Jepsen / Kansas News Service.

By Suzanne Perez, Jodi Fortino

Heated conversations about diversity initiatives, book bans and how to teach about race have been regular fixtures on school boards and in state legislatures in recent years.

But as the Nov. 7 school board races approach, a new talking point divides candidates — whether students are performing well enough on state assessments.