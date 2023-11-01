  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Shawnee city manager put on paid administrative leave following report of explicit video

Doug Gerber is the new city manager in Shawnee. He's pictured in front of Shawnee City Hall on a sunny day in March 2023.

Shawnee City Manager Doug Gerber. File photo.

The Shawnee City Council on Wednesday unanimously voted to place City Manager Doug Gerber on administrative leave.

The vote at a specially called meeting came just hours after the Kansas City Star reported that an outside party had sent city employees a video showing Gerber in a sexual act.

Multiple employees received an email containing a video of Gerber masturbating, according to the Star’s report. The anonymous sender, a third party outside of city hall, told the Star they “wanted to reveal Gerber’s online behavior.” It’s unclear at this point how the outside party obtained the video.

