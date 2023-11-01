Paw Envy announces HUGE one year anniversary sale November 2nd – 5th

We are celebrating our 1 year anniversary and want to say thank you to everyone who has supported us this last year. THANK YOU! The ride has been amazing, and we want to thank everyone who has been part of this journey.
For readers who haven’t seen our previous posts, Paw Envy is a dog and cat boutique where you can:
Buy high quality dog and cat food
Find a unique and creative dog or cat toy
Smell the delicious treats we bake and pick some up for your pets
When I opened this store a year ago, I truly hoped to realize a dream of offering you an experience like no other in Kansas City. My staff and I have truly enjoyed meeting you and your pets; we love the daily interactions we have had with each and every one of you!
Please stop by to shop our one year anniversary sales event, Thursday November 2nd through Sunday the 5th. Almost everything in the store will be on sale, here are just a few of the highlighted promotions:
20% off all treats, toys, collars and leashes, including college licensed products
20% off human apparel and gift ware, perfect for holiday gift giving
$12 self service baths
For every $100 in total purchase, receive a $5 coupon for a future purchase
Additional 5% off your total purchase for following our social media pages, when checking out, for notifications of future specials and promotions
Check out our new website, www.pawenvykc.com, showcasing a new online retail store and curbside pickup. We also have a new loyalty program that rewards you for every purchase you make with us!
And remember, Monday through Saturday we offer walk in nail trims for your dog.
