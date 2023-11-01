Paw Envy announces HUGE one year anniversary sale November 2nd – 5th

We are celebrating our 1 year anniversary and want to say thank you to everyone who has supported us this last year. THANK YOU! The ride has been amazing, and we want to thank everyone who has been part of this journey.

For readers who haven’t seen our previous posts, Paw Envy is a dog and cat boutique where you can:

Buy high quality dog and cat food

Find a unique and creative dog or cat toy

Smell the delicious treats we bake and pick some up for your pets

Have your dog or cat professionally groomed

Use our self-service dog washing stations to bathe your dog

Find unique gifts for friends and family.

When I opened this store a year ago, I truly hoped to realize a dream of offering you an experience like no other in Kansas City. My staff and I have truly enjoyed meeting you and your pets; we love the daily interactions we have had with each and every one of you!