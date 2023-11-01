Overland Park will carry out five major stormwater sewer infrastructure replacement and repair projects next year.

The full scope of the work planned next year will include some corrugated metal pipe, storm sewer structure, bridge, and curb and gutter replacements. Some projects may also require the city to replace affected streets and sidewalks.

Last week, the Overland Park City Council Public Works Committee voted 6-0 to recommend approval of an agreement with AECOM Technical Services for design and engineering services for the 2024 major stormwater projects. That will cost the city an estimated $386,000.