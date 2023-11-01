Overland Park does several major storm sewer replacement and repair projects annually. Next year, the city plans to do five of these storm sewer projects across the city. Photo via Overland Park city website.
Overland Park will carry out five major stormwater sewer infrastructure replacement and repair projects next year.
The full scope of the work planned next year will include some corrugated metal pipe, storm sewer structure, bridge, and curb and gutter replacements. Some projects may also require the city to replace affected streets and sidewalks.
Last week, the Overland Park City Council Public Works Committee voted 6-0 to recommend approval of an agreement with AECOM Technical Services for design and engineering services for the 2024 major stormwater projects. That will cost the city an estimated $386,000.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.
The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
