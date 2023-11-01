  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Overland Park buying more snow trucks ahead of winter

Overland Park snow cleanup

Overland Park is set to add to its snow fleet ahead of the winter weather season. Photo via city of Overland Park.

In anticipation of the impending snow season, Overland Park is adding to the snow fleet that it deploys to respond to winter weather events.

Last week, the Overland Park City Council Public Works Committee unanimously recommended the city purchase a prebuilt medium-duty snow truck. The committee also voted 6-0 to recommend moving ahead with purchase of more parts required to build five additional snow trucks.

The Overland Park City Council will also need to sign off on these purchases before they can go forward.

