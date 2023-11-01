In anticipation of the impending snow season, Overland Park is adding to the snow fleet that it deploys to respond to winter weather events.

Last week, the Overland Park City Council Public Works Committee unanimously recommended the city purchase a prebuilt medium-duty snow truck. The committee also voted 6-0 to recommend moving ahead with purchase of more parts required to build five additional snow trucks.

The Overland Park City Council will also need to sign off on these purchases before they can go forward.