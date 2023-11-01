Overland Park is set to add to its snow fleet ahead of the winter weather season. Photo via city of Overland Park.
In anticipation of the impending snow season, Overland Park is adding to the snow fleet that it deploys to respond to winter weather events.
Last week, the Overland Park City Council Public Works Committee unanimously recommended the city purchase a prebuilt medium-duty snow truck. The committee also voted 6-0 to recommend moving ahead with purchase of more parts required to build five additional snow trucks.
The Overland Park City Council will also need to sign off on these purchases before they can go forward.
Overland Park to buy medium snow truck instead of larger vehicle
Initially, Overland Park had planned to buy a traditional snow truck, which would have been similar to other snow vehicles in the city’s fleet. But, because of rising costs, city staff decided to wait, and ultimately opted to recommend the purchase of a slightly smaller vehicle instead for $185,000 from Viking-Cives Midwest Inc.
This medium-duty snow truck can be deployed in other city operations outside of winter weather response, said Public Works Supervisor Paul Schlagel. The vehicle is also cheaper and is expected to arrive in time for the upcoming snow season.
Additionally, because the truck is smaller, a commercial driver’s license is unnecessary to operate it.
Overland Park to spend $820K on truck builds for snow fleet
These vehicles, from American Equipment Co., will all take time to get to Overland Park. The exact wait time is unclear.
Overland Park snow response by the numbers
In all, Overland Park has nearly 50 vehicles in its regular snow fleet, plus some extra trucks for specific “complaints” and a handful of contractors’ vehicles.
The city stores roughly 14,000 tons of salt in multiple locations.
It takes about 400 tons to treat the city’s 2,000 lane miles for each forecasted winter weather event.
Overland Park’s Maintenance Manager Joshua Welge said last week at the Public Works Committee meeting that the city prefers to deploy its crews before any forecasted chance of winter precipitation to pre-treat the roads.
Waiting to see if a winter storm materializes, he said, can put the city hours behind.
The city’s policy is to plow the city’s full inventory of residential roads and thoroughfares within 48 hours of the end of a snow event or sooner. That rule applies to winter weather that leaves 4 inches of snow accumulated or less.
