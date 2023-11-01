Looking for somewhere to dispose of the last of your Halloween candy after last night? This Prairie Village toy and bookstore has you covered.
Starting today, The Learning Tree will hold its annual “Treats for Troops” Halloween candy buyback event. Bring your candy to 4004 West 83rd St. between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. today, or between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Anyone who donates candy will receive $5 Learning Tree Bucks to spend in the store in return. All candy will go to active service members and veterans.
Candy must be individually wrapped and brought in gallon Ziplock bags, doubled plastic grocery sacks or small boxes.
🗓 Public meetings Wednesday
Overland Park Community Development Committee, 7 p.m. [View agenda]
Today marks the end of spooky season, which means the end of costumed fun for humans and pets alike. Below, a costumed competitor from this past weekend’s Halloweener Derby and Dog Costume Contest at the Shops of Prairie Village. This was the shopping center’s first year hosting this event.
