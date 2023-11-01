  Lucie Krisman  - JoCo Notes

JoCo Notes: This Prairie Village toy shop will take your leftover candy

Treats for Troops JoCo Notes

Above, The Learning Tree with a previous year's donation collection from the annual Treats for Troops event. Photo via The Learning Tree Facebook.

🚨 One thing to know

Looking for somewhere to dispose of the last of your Halloween candy after last night? This Prairie Village toy and bookstore has you covered.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

Here's a little about me and my background:

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.