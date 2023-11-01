  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: Railroad-inspired Johnson County placenames

Image showing the economic importance of the railroads as a new mill and elevator opened in Edgerton in 1910. Johnson County Museum https://jocohistory.org/digital/collection/jcm/id/12203/rec/10

By the Johnson County Museum

For anyone who hasn’t had the chance to visit the Johnson County Museum’s special exhibit, “TRAINS: Transportation and the Transformation of Johnson County,” you might be thinking: how much change did railroads really bring to a county that today has a modern, suburban, automobile-centered landscape? The TRAINS exhibit makes it clear that railroads transformed elements of Johnson County’s landscape, economy, society, and population. Access to the railroads held the fate of whole towns – including town names. Here are five examples of Johnson County, Kan. towns (past and present) named as a direct result of the railroads.

The last Santa Fe Railroad depot in Edgerton. Date unknown. Johnson County Museum

Edgerton

Edgerton’s connection with railroads is so deep, it predates the official founding of the town! A predecessor of the Santa Fe Railroad (today the Burlington, Northern and Santa Fe or BNSF) laid tracks through the southwestern portion of the county in 1870, and Edgerton was founded soon after as Martinsburg. The community’s name was quickly changed to honor of the railroad’s chief construction engineer, Benjamin H. Edgerton. The depot in Edgerton served both passengers and freight, and local grain crops were shipped through nearby grain elevators and mills. But, like a lot of rural communities, the rail depot also served another purpose: entertainment. As lifelong resident Ray Braun said in a 2004 oral history, “a lot of people would go down to the depot and meet the train just to see who’d get off.” The Edgerton depot closed in 1971 and was later demolished. Learn more about Benjamin Edgerton.