  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Enjoy a night out with the Midwest Trust Center

Members of the cast in “On Your Feet.” Photo Credit Doug Hinebaugh

Where can you go for a high-quality performance that is entertaining and as multifaceted as the residents of Johnson County?

For more than 30 years the Midwest Trust Center has been the place to be for endless variety and matchless talent in Johnson County.  Located on the campus of Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, they host roughly 150 events each year including professional performances, events for academic branches of JCCC, and community groups who rent the space.

Keith Stanfield and Zsolt Eder perform on Yardley Hall stage. Photo Credit Gary Rohman

The Midwest Trust Center Series is their premiere series with around 30 performances by professional, internationally known artists in theatre, dance, comedy, and a variety of musical genres.  Their 2023/2024 season with events through May is on sale now.