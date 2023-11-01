Enjoy a night out with the Midwest Trust Center

The Midwest Trust Center Series is their premiere series with around 30 performances by professional, internationally known artists in theatre, dance, comedy, and a variety of musical genres. Their 2023/2024 season with events through May is on sale now.

For more than 30 years the Midwest Trust Center has been the place to be for endless variety and matchless talent in Johnson County. Located on the campus of Johnson County Community College in Overland Park, they host roughly 150 events each year including professional performances, events for academic branches of JCCC, and community groups who rent the space.

Where can you go for a high-quality performance that is entertaining and as multifaceted as the residents of Johnson County?

This season the Midwest Trust Center presents a lineup packed with cabaret experiences like John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin in Cassette Roulette (Nov. 10), musical productions like On Your Feet! (Dec. 3), Million Dollar Quartet Christmas (Dec. 7) and Little Women (Feb. 10), stunning dance performances by Beyond Babel (Mar. 24) as well as comedy acts like Gina Brillon (Mar. 9).

International acts include the South African-born pianist Kathleen Tagg with Grammy-nominated clarinetist David Krakauer in Breath & Hammer (Jan. 20), The Peking Acrobats (Feb. 18), Canadian chamber orchestra Les Violons du Roy with guitarist Miloš (May 2) and ¡Viva Mexico! ¡Viva America! (May 17).

All series events start at $25, so the price is right too. They offer tickets to single performances or guests can create their own season package with a minimum of three events. Parking is always free for evening and weekend performances.

The Midwest Trust Center also presents their Arts Education program, featuring a variety of performances by local, national, and international professional touring companies. These youth performances provide educational opportunities and connect young people and educators with visiting artists.

This season, their free Saturday morning concerts, MTC Kids Jam, includes Hot Peas ‘N Butter (Dec. 2), Kadesh Flow and Dinosaur O’Dell (Jan. 6), Sugar Free Allstars (Mar. 23) and 123 Andrés (May 4). Learn more about Kids Jam and other Arts Ed performances at jccc.edu/MidwestTrustCenter

Learn more about the Midwest Trust Center and the current season at jccc.edu/MidwestTrustCenter

Purchase your tickets online or by phone at (913) 469-4445.