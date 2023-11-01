  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Emily Randel, Mission’s deputy city administrator, to leave after decade

Emily Randel, fifth from left, with the Mission Sustainability Commission and City Roots Nursery owners in front of the native plant garden at Mission City Hall. Photo credit Travis Young.

Emily Randel, the city of Mission deputy city administrator, is leaving at the end of January.

Randel has been with the city of Mission for 10 years and has worked her way up from a neighborhood services coordinator, who oversaw code enforcement and managed the grant program, to deputy city administrator over the past decade.

Once she hit the 10-year mark in May, she said she saw it as a chance to evaluate next steps. Randel said she believes Mission is poised for a bright future, making it the right time to hand over her responsibilities to someone else.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.