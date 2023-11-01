  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Bricks & Minifigs, a LEGO resale shop, coming to Mission

Bricks & Minifigs Mission co-owner Will VanAlstine, left, and general manager Lucas Capistrant, right. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Bricks & Minifigs, a national LEGO resale chain, is opening its first store in Kansas — and the Kansas City metro — in downtown Mission.

Will VanAlstine and his step-father Scott Hruby are opening the resale store at 5327 Johnson Dr., in the Mission Mart Shopping Center.

That’s the former KC Maker Studio and Fabrics store, which moved two doors down in the same strip mall.

