That’s the former KC Maker Studio and Fabrics store, which moved two doors down in the same strip mall.

Will VanAlstine and his step-father Scott Hruby are opening the resale store at 5327 Johnson Dr., in the Mission Mart Shopping Center.

Bricks & Minifigs , a national LEGO resale chain, is opening its first store in Kansas — and the Kansas City metro — in downtown Mission.

Mission drew in Bricks & Minifigs duo

Hruby and VanAlstine, who are from the St. Louis area, knew they wanted to open the store in the Kansas City metro — partially due to the lack of a franchise nearby.

VanAlstine said Kansas City has always been one of his favorite places to visit, and he interned in the area before graduating from the University of Missouri in May.

After touring Johnson County for a place to set up shop, VanAlstine said he and Hruby landed on Mission because of the people they met, including the landlord and other nearby business owners.

Mission has “the nicest people, the best businesses,” VanAlstine said.

Now, VanAlstine said the goal is to be part of the Mission business community to contribute to the “booming city.”

“If we’re a part of that, that’s the dream,” VanAlstine said. “We want to bring the LEGO community to Mission and also bring the LEGO community to Kansas City to bring them the LEGO experience they deserve.”

Customers can buy, sell and trade at the store

Bricks & Minifigs buys — or on a credit system, trades — old LEGO sets or pieces from customers.

The store sells resealed and retired LEGO sets, as well as bulk LEGO pieces and minifigures (that’s LEGO’s term for LEGO people or characters).

Bricks & Minifigs also sells unsealed LEGO sets that employees have gone through to make sure all the pieces are in the box.

There are pre-built LEGO sets for customers to purchase, too. Customers can also build inside the store with bins full of bulk LEGO pieces.

The store is equipped with an event room for people to rent out for birthday parties or team-building activities but also for Bricks & Minifigs to host events.

VanAlstine said the best way to inquire about an event at Bricks & Minifigs is to reach out via Facebook or Instagram.

Bricks & Minifigs opens on Saturday

The store is hosting a grand opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, VanAlstine said.

Rodrigo Blankenship, a former NFL kicker and LEGO enthusiast, as well as LEGO Masters contestants ,will be at the grand opening.

After the grand opening, Bricks & Minifigs will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

