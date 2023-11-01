  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

10 things you should know about lung cancer

We know more today than ever before about the risk factors, diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer.

Lung cancer is a disease you’d probably rather not think about. But the more you know, the more tools you’ll have to help yourself and your loved ones prevent it. And while you likely think it’s a rare cancer today, the truth is that after skin cancer, lung cancer is the most common cancer in both men and women. More importantly, it’s the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.

Fortunately, we know far more today than ever before about risk factors, diagnosis and treatment. Learn about lung cancer and its risks, as well as preventive measures you can take, so you can protect yourself and your loved ones’ whole health.

Some people with lung cancer can be cured