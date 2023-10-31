Voters in Shawnee will decide whether to renew two existing sales taxes.
Dubbed “Parks & Pipes and Pavement,” the two sales taxes, which fund improvement projects throughout the city, will be up for renewal on the Nov. 7 ballot.
Renewing the sales taxes allows for the city to plan and budget the cost of improvements and renovations to parks, stormwater systems and city streets.
Parks & Pipes tax pays for city improvements
- On the Parks & Pipes issues, voters will be asked if they would like to renew the 1/8 cent citywide sales tax that is specifically designated for building and improving city parks, trails and stormwater drainage systems.
- Since it was approved by voters in 2000, it has brought in about $2 million annually. If renewed, then the city expects to continue generating about that sum.
- Half of the revenues from the tax goes to parks improvements, and the other half goes to stormwater drainage projects. It cannot be used for general maintenance for the parks, such as lawn mowing.
- The renewal would take effect on Jan. 1, 2026, the day following the expiration of the existing sales tax for the same purposes, and end on Dec. 31, 2035.
The Pavement tax helps maintain and improve city streets
- Voters will also be asked to renew the Pavement tax, a 3/8 cent citywide sales tax meant specifically for maintenance and improvements to city streets, curbs and sidewalks.
- Since being approved by voters in 2014, the Pavement tax has brought in about $6 million each year, according to the city. It is expected to generate a similar revenue in the future, according to the City of Shawnee.
- It would take effect on April 1, 2025, the day following the expiration of the existing sales tax for the same purposes, and end on March 31, 2035.
The sales taxes are reaching their sunset
- Kansas law requires all special purpose sales taxes to expire after 10 years or be renewed by the voters.
- While both sales taxes won’t expire until 2025, they need to be renewed early so there will be no gaps in funding.
Parks and rec staff are educating about the sales tax
- During the past month, Shawnee’s Parks and Recreation department has been visiting a variety of city venues, educating people on the taxes and their specific uses.
- At an Oct. 2 Shawnee Planning Commission, Parks and Recreation Director Tonya Lecuru said there had been some misconceptions, such as what the Parks & Pipes tax is used, that they were hoping to clear up.
- “There is some misconceptions and misinformation out there,” Lecuru said. “We want to make sure, again, everyone has the information they need.”
Renewal of sales taxes allows for the city to plan ahead
- If one or both of the sales taxes are rejected by voters, Shawnee Parks and Recreation would have to adjust their future budgets and possibly pare down projects.
- If the two taxes are approved, then that will make planning for the future of Shawnee easier, Lecuru said.
- “This will help us by doing it early, to continue to plan and develop as we move forward, without the uncertainty of whether or not the funding will be there in the future,” she said.
Go deeper: Watch a presentation by Parks and Recreation on the Parks & Pipes and Pavement tax [Starts at 20:28]
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1