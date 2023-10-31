  Andrew Gaug  - 2023 Elections

Shawnee voters will see 2 sales tax questions on Nov. 7 — What you need to know

Shawnee's Gum Springs Park is located in the east corner of the city, near 67th and Quivira. In 2023, it's slated for a $3.7 million refresh.

Shawnee's Gum Springs Park is one of the beneficiaries of the Parks & Pipes sales tax. File photo.

Voters in Shawnee will decide whether to renew two existing sales taxes.

Dubbed “Parks & Pipes and Pavement,” the two sales taxes, which fund improvement projects throughout the city, will be up for renewal on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Renewing the sales taxes allows for the city to plan and budget the cost of improvements and renovations to parks, stormwater systems and city streets.

