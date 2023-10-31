  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Overland Park looks to rebuild streets in these neighborhoods

Overland Park could expand its neighborhood street reconstruction slate for 2025, adding more money and more lane miles to the project plan. Photo via City of Overland Park website.

Overland Park plans to use some federal coronavirus relief funds to pay for an additional street reconstruction project in 2025 in the city’s west-central area.

Last week, the Overland Park City Council Public Works Committee unanimously recommended expanding the neighborhood street reconstruction project plan for 2025.

The committee also approved a supplemental agreement with Walter P. Moore and Associates to include these additional streets in the neighborhood reconstruction project designs.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙

If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.

Here's a little about me and my background:

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.