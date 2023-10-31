Overland Park plans to use some federal coronavirus relief funds to pay for an additional street reconstruction project in 2025 in the city’s west-central area.
Last week, the Overland Park City Council Public Works Committee unanimously recommended expanding the neighborhood street reconstruction project plan for 2025.
The committee also approved a supplemental agreement with Walter P. Moore and Associates to include these additional streets in the neighborhood reconstruction project designs.
