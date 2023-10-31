  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Thespian Club at Overland Park assisted living community prepare another hit

George Bender (left) and Sandy Bender in their costumes from "Much Ado About Nothing." They are part of the Glenwood Village Thespian Club.

George Bender (left) and Sandy Bender in their costumes from "Much Ado About Nothing." They are part of the Glenwood Village Thespian Club. Photo courtesy Glenwood Village.

A group of older adults living at an Overland Park assisted living community are preparing another play, complete with sets and some costumes. 

The self-described Thespian Club is made up of about a dozen residents at Glenwood Village Assisted Living and Memory Care. Starting about six months ago, their shows have drawn big crowds of fellow residents. 

The troupe’s recent production of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” even earned them a standing ovation from their audience. 

