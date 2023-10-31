The troupe’s recent production of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” even earned them a standing ovation from their audience.
The Thespian Club puts on comedies
Resident and Thespian Joanne Cooper said Lindsey Grossman, the life engagement director at Glenwood Village, first came up with the idea to start putting on these performances. But, it was Cooper who named the club, taking inspiration from the theater group she participated in when she was in high school.
“Theater has always been one of my favorite things,” Cooper said.
In addition to “Much Ado About Nothing,” the Thespian troupe has staged several humorous plays, including their first show called “A Taxing Relationship.” They also did a play called “Cindy and her Stolen Shoes.”
They like to do a new show every couple of months, selecting from a list of three or so that Grossman has made based on their synopsis and the number of players who are interested in putting on the show.
Cooper said if the plays don’t have funny parts in them, the Thespian Club won’t do them; they all prefer the comedies.
The Thespian Club is working on its fourth show
Right now, the group is preparing its fourth play, called “A Murder of Crows.” They expect to present their next show some time in November, probably before Thanksgiving.
But first, they have to get through practice and their rehearsals.
The performances are well attended. In fact, they’re talking about moving to a bigger space to present their plays to make room for more audience members hoping to catch their show, Grossman said.
Cooper said the plays are open to the public as well, if any community members want to attend.
