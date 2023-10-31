Lysle G. Holloway, 91, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great- grandfather, passed away peacefully in his Merriam, Kansas home on October 28th, 2023. Lysle was born in Sedalia, MO, March 14th, 1932, to Lysle Victor Holloway and Jewel Elaine Gilbert Holloway. After living in several Missouri cities, the family moved to the Marlborough Community of Kansas City, Missouri in time for him to attend Center Junior High and Center High School where he lettered in football, basketball, track, music and drama, and cemented lifelong friendships.

After High School and a term at Central Missouri State, Warrensburge, MO, he joined the Airforceand enjoyed the Mojave Desert and Biloxi Mississippi in the summer and Colorado Springs in the Winter. He was trained in technology but was never sent to a base using that technology. He did share fond memories of being able to play baseball at midnight in the summer during the year he was stationed in Iceland.

After being discharged from the Air Force, Lysleattended the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy long enough to know he didn’t want to be an Electrical Engineer. Once back in Kansas City he met Sharon Jarrett and was married June of 1956. They were blessed with three children, Joni, Lysle Gregory (Greg), and Shari. They lived in Salina, Kansas where Lysle worked as a Payroll Auditor and Safety Engineer with White and White. He changed jobs to decrease travel responsibilities and began working for General Dynamics as a Safety Engineer on the Atlas Missile installations. After moving his family to Eudora, Kansas, he worked at several accounting positions in Lawrence and later worked with computer systems at Stat Tab and US Computing (a Sprint Company) in Kansas City.