  Kansas News Service  - Abortion

JoCo judge blocks Kansas abortion restrictions, including 24-hour waiting period

People seeking abortions in Kansas will no longer have to navigate a slate of restrictions that providers say are unconstitutional. Photo credit Rose Conlon/Kansas News Service.

By Rose Conlon

A Kansas judge has temporarily blocked several of the state’s longstanding abortion restrictions, including a 24-hour waiting period that providers say has resulted in hundreds of women being denied abortions.

In an order released Monday, Johnson County District Judge K. Christopher Jayaram wrote that the restrictions “[appear] to be a thinly-veiled effort to stigmatize the procedure and instill fear in patients that are contemplating an abortion, based upon disproven and unsupportable claims.”