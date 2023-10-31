Dr. John Larry Sanders, 75, of Leawood, passed away on October 22, 2023 at KPC Promise Hospital of Overland Park.
He was born on August 29, 1948 to JL and Virginia (Speed) Sanders in Shreveport, LA.
Larry graduated Cum Laude from Northeast Louisiana University with a Bachelor’s degree in Agronomy, and went on to receive his Master’s and Doctorate Degrees in Agronomy Soil Science and Soil Fertility-plant nutrition, respectively, from the University of Arkansas.
Larry’s professional affiliations included the American Society of Agronomy, the Texas Forage and Grassland Council (as past president and research committee chairman) and the International Society of Soil Science. He served on the board of two agricultural companies and was a Rockefeller Foundation consultant to Bangladesh and Indonesia. Larry also served as an international educator throughout Canada and Asia, including India, Sri Lanka and China.
As an industry leader, Larry was an active participant in many educational workshops and professional associations. He received the Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Award from Vice President Al Gore in 1996.
