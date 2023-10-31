Larry’s professional affiliations included the American Society of Agronomy, the Texas Forage and Grassland Council (as past president and research committee chairman) and the International Society of Soil Science. He served on the board of two agricultural companies and was a Rockefeller Foundation consultant to Bangladesh and Indonesia. Larry also served as an international educator throughout Canada and Asia, including India, Sri Lanka and China. As an industry leader, Larry was an active participant in many educational workshops and professional associations. He received the Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Award from Vice President Al Gore in 1996.

He was born on August 29, 1948 to JL and Virginia (Speed) Sanders in Shreveport, LA. Larry graduated Cum Laude from Northeast Louisiana University with a Bachelor’s degree in Agronomy, and went on to receive his Master’s and Doctorate Degrees in Agronomy Soil Science and Soil Fertility-plant nutrition, respectively, from the University of Arkansas.

Dr. John Larry Sanders, 75, of Leawood, passed away on October 22, 2023 at KPC Promise Hospital of Overland Park.

Larry was the CEO and co-founder of SFP. His professional achievements include patenting and developing revolutionary polymer technologies for increasing fertilizer efficiencies. He filed a total of 34 US and 148 international patents during his lifetime. Prior to co-founding SFP, Larry worked in sales, marketing, research, development and education for organizations such as the American Plant Food, and the Potash & Phosphate Institute.

On December 20, 1970, he married Donna Sanders (Meeks). Larry and Donna lived in Leawood, Kansas.

Larry is survived by his loving wife Donna; his daughter Tracy, his son Jake, his brother Fred, and grandchildren Tommy, Sophie, Evey, Daphne, Trixie, and Lucie.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

Visitation and Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, November 1st at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. respectively, at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Olathe, Kansas.

Larry’s service will be livestreamed at the scheduled service time.