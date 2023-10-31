Janice D. King, 76, passed away at Kansas City Hospice House on September 30, 2023 after a two year long battle with cancer.

Janice was born March 1, 1947 in Kansas City, Missouri to John and Eleanor (Santache) Stasi. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School class of 1965. Janice moved to Shawnee, Kansas in 1978 where she lived in the same house until she passed away. She was fiercely independent and there was no job too big she wouldn’t tackle on her own. Janice enjoyed spending time with her immediate and extended family and her close friends. She was an avid KC Chiefs fan.

Janice is survived by her son Jeff King (Debbie); son Brian King (Julie); and brother Rocco “Rocky” Stasi. She was Nana to five granddaughters: Regan, Hailey, Kayla, Brittney and Hannah.