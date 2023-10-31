  A message from Fountain Mortgage  - Sponsored posts

Homebody Finance: Institutional buyers vs. first-time homebuyers – the stressful competition for single-family homes

By Charity Ohlund

In recent years, a new player has emerged in the real estate market, creating an unforeseen challenge for first-time homebuyers – institutional buyers. These large corporations and investment firms are snapping up single-family homes at an unprecedented rate, and this trend is causing significant stress for those trying to purchase their first home.

The rise of institutional buyers

Institutional buyers are entities with substantial financial resources, such as real estate investment trusts (REITs), private equity firms, and hedge funds, which are now turning their attention to the single-family housing market. They have recognized the potential for high returns and long-term stability in this sector, given the increasing demand for rental properties and the potential for property value appreciation. This shift has been accelerated by the 2008 financial crisis, which made single-family homes more appealing as investment assets.