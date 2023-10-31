  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Hadley Louise Hoffart

Hadley Louise Hoffart, infant daughter of Benjamin and Samantha Hoffart, passed away October 25, 2023.

More information will be provided shortly.

Visitation:
Friday, November 10, 2023 from 10:00am to 11:00am
Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Wea, Kansas