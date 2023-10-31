d'Bronx Mission, pictured, is permanently closed. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
d’Bronx Authentic Deli & Pizzeria is permanently closed in Mission.
The deli and New York-style pizzeria at 6846 Johnson Drive, in the same shopping center as Chipotle and Rally House, shut down in the past two weeks.
John Rubenstein of Rubenstein Real Estate Co., LC, confirmed the closure to the Post on Monday.
The restaurant used to occupy the space at 6846 Johnson Drive, nestled between Nothing Bundt Cakes and Tipsy’s Liquor.
This is the third location to close in three years
The
Kansas City Star reported the Crown Center location closed in September 2020, and the original midtown Kansas City location never reopened after a temporary closure in May 2022. There is only one remaining d’Bronx location in the Kansas City metro area in Overland Park off Metcalf Avenue and 105th Street.
The
last post on the restaurant’s Facebook page is from January, and it states the Mission location at that time was “up and running as normal.”
The front door at d’Bronx in Mission. Photo credit Juliana Garcia. d’Bronx called Mission home for 12 years
City Clerk Robyn Fulks told the Post via email that city records show d’Bronx opened in Mission in May 2011.
It is unclear what led to the closure at this time.
The owner of d’Bronx could not be reached for comment for this story.
There is also no signage on the Mission store’s front door notifying customers of the closure, and the phone number associated with the location is disconnected.
What’s next for the space?
Rubenstein said there is “nice interest” in the former d’Bronx space.
This includes interest from other restaurants, he said.
