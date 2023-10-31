  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

New York-style pizzeria d’Bronx closes in Mission

d'Bronx in Mission is closed.

d'Bronx Mission, pictured, is permanently closed. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

d’Bronx Authentic Deli & Pizzeria is permanently closed in Mission.

The deli and New York-style pizzeria at 6846 Johnson Drive, in the same shopping center as Chipotle and Rally House, shut down in the past two weeks.

John Rubenstein of Rubenstein Real Estate Co., LC, confirmed the closure to the Post on Monday.

