Bruce Baggett

He attended Westport High School and graduated in 1971; he later attended UMKC. Outside of school, he cultivated his musical talent and woodworking skills, practices that later became his life’s work and comforts.

By the 1980s, he established a contracting business. He worked with some of the city’s most accomplished architects, and he displayed his masterful craftsmanship on residential and commercial properties across town. Outside of work, he’knew how to fix things and he*always had the right tools to do it. With good humor, a smile, and a hug, he was generous in lending a hand or a tool if you needed it.

In 1988, he married Theresa Sartain, who brought with her a daughter, Shawna. In 1989, their son Nicholas was born. Carrying on the tradition of his parents, Bruce and Theresa filled the lives of their children with music, camping, canoeing, and countless other adventures.

In 2004, he married Janet Bruns (nee Ramirez), who brought to the family a daughter, Jillian, and a son, Steve. With Bruce and Jan’s love and support, their children have thrived and are carving their own paths all over the U.S. and Europe. Bruce and Jan filled their years with the joys of being devoted parents, grandparents, and dog parents. Bruce and Jan’s love for folk and bluegrass music brought them to festivals across the country, and they are a yearly fixture at the Winfield Walnut Valley Music Festival. They love the Chiefs, Notre Dame Football, and Kansas Basketball. But, mostly, they dearly love each other.

Although we will all miss him terribly, we know that his beloved dogs, PJ and Tucker, are patiently waiting for him and will take care of him until we see him again.

Bruce is survived by his wife Janet Ramirez-Baggett; children: Shawna (Craig) Ketter, Nick (Jessica) Baggett, Jillian (Theo Maligeay) Bruns, and Steve Bruns; grandchildren: Elliana, Mayah, Karson, Selah, Piper and Phoebe; dogs: Ham, Cora, and Ebony; father-in-law: David Ramirez; brothers: George (Vickie) Baggett and Jim (Cheryl Gail) Baggett; sisters-in-law: Zita (John Rieder) Ramirez, Susan (John) Redmond, Gloria (Kevin) Smith, Sara Sanchis, and Stephanie (Bill) Lindsey; brothers-in-law: David Ramirez, Alfred (Kristi Kilton) Ramirez, and Michael (Laurie) Ramirez; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and a tight-knit work crew at Baggett Construction.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Baggett and Louise (nee Dawson) Baggett.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests honorary donations to the Folk Alliance International Scholarship Fund and the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City. The family has arranged for a celebration of life on Nov. 4th at 12 pm at the All Souls Unitarian Church, 4501 Walnut, KCMO 64111.