Bruce Baggett

February 26, 1953 – October 4, 2023

Mission, Kansas – Bruce D. Baggett, 70, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on October 4 in his Mission, KS home.

He attended Westport High School and graduated in 1971; he later attended UMKC. Outside of school, he cultivated his musical talent and woodworking skills, practices that later became his life’s work and comforts.