Bill Gray

William (Bill) Joseph Gray, 73, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2023, at Olathe Hospice House surrounded by family.

Bill was born November 8, 1949, in Kansas City, KS and graduated from Bishop Ward High School.
He proudly served our country for 6 years in the Air Force serving two tours in Thailand during the Vietnam conflict.

Bill married Diane in 1982 and graciously took on the role of father to Heather, Leslie, Brian and Lara.