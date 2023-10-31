Bill married Diane in 1982 and graciously took on the role of father to Heather, Leslie, Brian and Lara.

Bill was born November 8, 1949, in Kansas City, KS and graduated from Bishop Ward High School. He proudly served our country for 6 years in the Air Force serving two tours in Thailand during the Vietnam conflict.

Upon graduating from the University of Kansas, Bill and Diane moved to Atlanta, GA where he worked in the IT field until his retirement from ING. Following retirement, Bill and Diane owned and operated a sign company until they moved back to Overland Park, KS in 2012 to be closer to friends and family.

Bill and Diane enjoyed traveling in their retirement and had many fun times with friends and family playing dominos and cards. Bill, always starting the game saying, “who is ready to lose,” but never remembered the times he lost. He created many memories with his grandchildren whether playing in the pool and attending their events over the years.

Bill was an armchair quarterback when it came to politics, a staunch Republican, and an avid KU and Chiefs fan. His presence and impact will be missed, and his family will always cherish his quick wit, compassion, and support.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Gwen Gray and brother David Gray.

Bill is survived by his wife of 41 years, Diane. Children Heather Leiker (Brian) Leslie Ray, Brian Stevens (Diana) and Lara Stevens. Brother Gary Gray (Beth) and Jim Gray (Lorenda). Grandchildren Taylor Stevens, Madison Baker (Matt) Tori Cruikshank (Cole), Paige Etheridge, Sydney Etheridge, Zoey Stevens and John Leiker. Great grandchildren Parker, Will and Ava and many nieces and nephews.

Donations in Bill’s name may be made to Olathe Hospice House or Vietnam Veterans of America

Interment will be private.