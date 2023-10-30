  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Thomas Dean Lyons

May 26, 1953 – October 17, 2023

Overland Park , Kansas – Thomas Dean Lyons passed away in his home in Overland Park, Kansas on October 17, 2023 at the age of 70, surrounded by family. Tom was born on May 26, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio. By his side for over fifty years, Tom’s high school sweetheart, Debbie, took his hand in marriage in 1973, and their lives eventually led them to Leawood, Kansas where they raised their two sons, Chad and Kyle.

Tom’s work ethic was apparent to all who knew him, and he proudly displayed the value of hard work and the importance of genuine relationships in all partnerships and projects. His natural passions for family time, travel, outdoor experiences and sports paved the way to an entrepreneurial career built on an eye for assessing a need and envisioning a solution. Simply put, Tom had the sharp ability to notice opportunity and the vigorous courage to do something about it.