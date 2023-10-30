Tom’s work ethic was apparent to all who knew him, and he proudly displayed the value of hard work and the importance of genuine relationships in all partnerships and projects. His natural passions for family time, travel, outdoor experiences and sports paved the way to an entrepreneurial career built on an eye for assessing a need and envisioning a solution. Simply put, Tom had the sharp ability to notice opportunity and the vigorous courage to do something about it.

Overland Park , Kansas – Thomas Dean Lyons passed away in his home in Overland Park, Kansas on October 17, 2023 at the age of 70, surrounded by family. Tom was born on May 26, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio. By his side for over fifty years, Tom’s high school sweetheart, Debbie, took his hand in marriage in 1973, and their lives eventually led them to Leawood, Kansas where they raised their two sons, Chad and Kyle.

Tom’s drive and determination took him from a door-to-door salesman in 1975 to co-founder and CEO of Global Connections Inc. (GCI), a leading leisure travel company. GCI was more than a company to him; it was a business of family members, friends and partners with a shared goal and a commitment to each other. Tom’s generosity touched many of his employees, as his heart for their successes often exceeded the common boundaries of a CEO. Tom’s office morning rounds began with a coffee cup in hand, armed with his new favorite joke for all.

In addition to GCI, Tom’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to co-found several other companies, including Global Sports International, TITLE Boxing Club and Franworth. Always excited for the next great investment, he was also involved in the development of several resorts and restaurant concepts. Tom was honored as Kansas Businessman of the Year, Women’s Business Association’s Man of the Year and received Cadillac’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

At the heart of all he did was a commitment to supporting his employees and communities through time, talent and resources. Providing vacation condominiums to charity auctions throughout the US, Tom was also actively involved in contributing to fundraising efforts and management coaching in an array of organizations, including Guns N Hoses, Project Walk, Hope House, KIVA, The Don Bosco Centers, NextStep Kansas City and the Midwest Innocence Project, to name a few.

Most of all, Tom cherished time with family and loved bringing everyone together for a meal, a vacation and always a laugh.

Tom is survived by his wife Debbie Lyons; sons Chad (Lauren) Lyons and Kyle Lyons; granddaughters Bella Lyons, Joon Lyons and Myla Rose Lyons; grandson Tobias Lyons; sisters Darlene Lyons and Jeannie (Bobby) Moore, as well as a loving extended family. Tom is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Mary Louise Lyons and his brother Ed (Kari) Lyons.

A celebration of life will be held on November 11, 2023 from 12pm – 6pm at the family home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Team Up Against Cancer (teamupagainstcancer.com).