  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Shawnee Town 1929 explores $11M capital campaign. Here’s what it would pay for.

Shawnee Town 1929 is a living history museum with several structures in its farm and townscapes.

In the next few years, a series of new buildings are planned at the Shawnee Town 1929 museum. Photo by Royal Krueger courtesy Shawnee Town 1929.

After six months of research, an improvement project for Shawnee Town 1929 has an estimated price — $11 million.

The popular outdoor museum near Shawnee’s downtown core is planning to build six new structures as part of a large expansion project. City leaders are still looking for private fundraising opportunities to support the project before dipping into city finances to pay for it.

Last week, nonprofit consulting firm Kinetic Fundraising presented the total sum of the project to the Shawnee City Council, as well as a presentation on what the museum needs to accomplish before launching a capital campaign.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.