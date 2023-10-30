Robert Smith

November 18, 1945 – October 18, 2023

Shawnee, Kansas – Serving others as a Vietnam Veteran, police officer, and a security guard, Robert made people laugh. Everyone has fond memories of Robert, Bob, Rob-oh, or even Too Tall to some. Robert L Smith Jr., 77, of Shawnee, KS passed away at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas on Wednesday October 18, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Smith, and his parents, Robert L Smith Sr. and Clara L (Sax) Smith. He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Smith, grandsons, Josiah and Hunter Bowers, sister JoAnn (Smith) Werner, brother-in-law Jeffrey Werner, nephew, 2 nieces, 3 great nieces, and great nephew. Visitation is at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Shawnee, Kansas from 1:00-2:00, service to follow.