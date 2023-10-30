The money raised this year through the Overland Park Mayor’s Holiday Fund will go to support the Golden Scoop as it prepares to open its second location.

The Golden Scoop, a nonprofit ice cream and coffee shop, employs adults who have developmental and intellectual disabilities. The inaugural shop opened in 2021 at 9540 Nall Ave.

“The Golden Scoop is making such an impact in an underserved part of our community; it was an easy choice,” Mayor Curt Skoog said, underlying the success of the original location and the plans for a second shop.