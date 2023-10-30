  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Golden Scoop ice cream shop gets boost from city of Overland Park as it expands

The 2023 Mayor's Holiday Fund in Overland Park will support the Golden Scoop as it trains 50 new super scoopers expected to work at the nonprofit ice cream and coffee shop's second location.

The money raised this year through the Overland Park Mayor’s Holiday Fund will go to support the Golden Scoop as it prepares to open its second location.

The Golden Scoop, a nonprofit ice cream and coffee shop, employs adults who have developmental and intellectual disabilities. The inaugural shop opened in 2021 at 9540 Nall Ave.

“The Golden Scoop is making such an impact in an underserved part of our community; it was an easy choice,” Mayor Curt Skoog said, underlying the success of the original location and the plans for a second shop.

