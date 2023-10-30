  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Iowa man convicted in 2021 death of 70-year-old Prairie Village man

The Deauville Apartments in Prairie Village, east of Mission Road. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Michael L. Balance, 60, was convicted of second-degree murder last week in connection to the 2021 death of John Hoffman, 70.

A Johnson County jury found Balance, of Des Moines, Iowa, guilty on Oct. 19, more than two years after Hoffman was killed in early May 2021.

