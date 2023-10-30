The Deauville Apartments in Prairie Village, east of Mission Road. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Michael L. Balance, 60, was convicted of second-degree murder last week
in connection to the 2021 death of John Hoffman, 70.
A Johnson County jury found Balance, of Des Moines, Iowa, guilty on Oct. 19, more than two years after Hoffman was killed in early May 2021.
What court documents say
The jury found Balance guilty on murder of the second-degree, which is noted as “intentional” in court documents.
However, the jury found Balance not guilty on one count of premeditated murder of the first degree, according to court documents.
What happened?
Officers arrived at the Deauville Apartments off 75th Street in Prairie Village just after 6 p.m. on May 1, 2021.
Hoffman was found dead in his apartment when officers arrived.
At the time, foul play was suspected, Prairie Village officers said in a news release.
Two days later, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced that Balance faced a premeditated first-degree murder charge.
Balance remains in custody on a $1 million bond, according to court documents.
A police officer working with a K-9 dog searched the scene of the shooting at the Deauville Apartments in May 2021. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. What’s next:
Balance is expected to appear before the court at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 15 for a sentencing hearing, according to court documents.
The sentencing hearing will take place in Johnson County District Court Division 15 by Judge Michael Joyce.
