She began her long career as a teacher working in a one-room country schoolhouse. She later told her family that one of the great challenges of that experience was getting the stove going in the morning. Following those years teaching, she returned to college and received her BA from Fort Hays State. Shortly thereafter, Eunice fell in love with Glen Litchfield, another child of a Western Kansas farm. They married December 20, 1953 in Oakley.

Eunice Lucine Litchfield, née Sim, age 95, of Lakeview Village, Lenexa, Kansas passed away on October 24, 2023. She was born April 28, 1928 in Oakley, Kansas. Eunice was a child of the Western Kansas high plains. Raised on a farm as one of five children, she attended Oakley public schools and graduated from high school in 1946.

Eunice taught in Hays for many years at both Washington and Lincoln grade schools, mostly working with first graders. During her time in Hays, Eunice also earned a Master’s Degree in Education from Fort Hays State. Eunice and Glen were avid bridge players and greatly enjoyed their participation in a bridge club during their years in Hays.

In 1972, Glen was transferred to the Kansas City area and the family took up residence in Overland Park, where Eunice began teaching first grade at Nieman School. As in Hays, she developed a close circle of fellow teachers who became lifelong, deeply treasured friends. Eunice was also active in her Beta Sigma Phi sorority. After Glen died unexpectedly in 1989, Eunice began a new phase. In her retirement, she lived a rich and independent life filled with travel, worship, family and volunteering. She became very active with her new community at Lakeview Village.

She saw her grandchildren as often as possible. Eunice travelled the world, but when she was at home she always had a batch of cookies in the oven destined for friends or someone in need – she was proud to be known in her community as “the cookie lady.” She cradled babies at Lakeview’s daycare and loved touring antique stores with her son Eric. Throughout her life, Eunice was a faithful woman. She and her family attended the First Presbyterian Church in Hays, and then Knox Presbyterian Church in Overland Park. She was a strong, faithful, loving and beloved woman until her final day on this earth.

Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Elbert Litchfield; a son, Stuart Allen Litchfield; her mother, Myrtle Eunice Sim; her father, John Sim; her brother, James Sim; her sisters, Hattie Bradshaw, Jessie Ball and Esther Hay; and by many other beloved family and friends.

Survivors include her sons, Eric Litchfield and Daniel (Mary Ellen) Litchfield; granddaughter, Elizabeth Litchfield; grandsons, Phillip (Ana) Litchfield and Glen (MaryKate Schneider) Litchfield; great grandson, Franklin Litchfield; and great granddaughter, Dorothy Litchfield.

Funeral service will be at 9:30 A.M. on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Knox Presbyterian Church, 9595 W. 95th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212. Burial in Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66210.

In lieu of flowers, Eunice’s wish was that donations, if any, be made to the Lakeview Village Good Samaritan Fund. This fund helps Lakeview residents to stay in the community despite financial hardship. Donations may be made at Lakeviewvillage.org/foundation/. Please specify the Good Samaritan Fund under special instructions for donation.

