Eunice Lucine Litchfield

April 28, 1928 – October 24, 2023

Eunice Lucine Litchfield, née Sim, age 95, of Lakeview Village, Lenexa, Kansas passed away on October 24, 2023. She was born April 28, 1928 in Oakley, Kansas. Eunice was a child of the Western Kansas high plains. Raised on a farm as one of five children, she attended Oakley public schools and graduated from high school in 1946.

She began her long career as a teacher working in a one-room country schoolhouse. She later told her family that one of the great challenges of that experience was getting the stove going in the morning. Following those years teaching, she returned to college and received her BA from Fort Hays State. Shortly thereafter, Eunice fell in love with Glen Litchfield, another child of a Western Kansas farm. They married December 20, 1953 in Oakley.