Leawood, Kansas – In Loving Memory of Edward F. Logan

Edward F. Logan, aged 94, of Overland Park, Kansas, and formerly of Valley Stream, New York, peacefully passed away at home with his beloved family by his side on October 20th, 2023.

Edward was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 70 years, Estelle Logan. He is survived by his four children: Ann Caffey of Overland Park, Kansas, Edward Logan of Olathe, Kansas, Steve Logan of Colorado, and Estelle DiSanto of Olathe, Kansas. In addition, he leaves behind a legacy of seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.