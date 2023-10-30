Leawood, Kansas – In Loving Memory of Edward F. Logan
Edward F. Logan, aged 94, of Overland Park, Kansas, and formerly of Valley Stream, New York, peacefully passed away at home with his beloved family by his side on October 20th, 2023.
Edward was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 70 years, Estelle Logan. He is survived by his four children: Ann Caffey of Overland Park, Kansas, Edward Logan of Olathe, Kansas, Steve Logan of Colorado, and Estelle DiSanto of Olathe, Kansas. In addition, he leaves behind a legacy of seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Edward began his professional journey at the Schaefer Beer Company in New York, where he dedicated his skills and expertise – later establishing his own beer and soda distributor business, which he successfully operated until his well-earned retirement in 1987. After retiring, Edward and Estelle embarked on new adventures. They spent three wonderful years in Atlanta before reuniting with their family in Kansas City in 1990.
Edward’s strong sense of family unity and love for his children and grandchildren were evident to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed not only as a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, but also as a cherished friend to many.
