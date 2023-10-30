Betty Stofer

October 30, 1922 – September 4, 2023

Lenexa, Kansas – Betty Lee Stofer passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 4, 2023. She is survived by her two sons, Chuck (Suzanne) Stofer of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas and Dick Stofer, of Olathe, Kansas, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

Betty was born on October 30, 1922 in Little Rock, AR, to Ralph and Bertha Foster and married C.E. “Smokey” Stofer on August 30, 1942.