Vivian Kifer

July 26, 1935 – October 23, 2023
Shawnee, Kansas – Vivian passed peacefully on October 24th, 2023 at the age of 88. She was a devout Christian who cherished her family, loved animals and enjoyed working in her garden. Born in Lake City, AR, she was one of eight born to Cleaty & Homer McHatton.
She is survived by her sons, David and Karl Kifer, sisters Billie-Jean Coangelo and Kathy Davies, brother, Doug McHatton, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is predeceased by brothers, Walter and Wesley McHatton, sisters Monica Kifer and Margaret Towers.
