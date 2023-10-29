Woman injured after train hits and drags car at Shawnee crossing

The crossing is about one mile west of Interstate 435 on Holliday Drive, near the Kansas River in northern Shawnee.

Shawnee Fire officials confirm the crash happened at about 8:45 p.m., at the railroad crossing near Holliday Drive and Wilder Road.

A woman has non-life-threatening injuries after her car was hit by a train Saturday evening in Shawnee.

Recorded radio traffic states that the woman’s vehicle was stuck on the tracks when it was hit by a northbound train. The woman was in the driver’s seat with the car’s engine still running when it was hit.

The train pushed the car several hundred yards up the tracks before the crew could get the train stopped.

The driver of the car, only identified as a woman in her late 30s, was transported by Johnson County Med-Act ambulance to a local hospital in stable condition with a possible broken arm.

The crossing remained closed for several hours as police and railroad officials investigated the crash and checked for damage to railroad property.

Police diverted traffic from westbound Holliday Drive to southbound I-435. Drivers eastbound on Wilder Road were forced to make a U-turn at the Mill Creek Streamway Park entrance.

No other injuries were reported.

Police have not released any other details about the crash.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.