  Mike Frizzell  - Crashes

Woman injured after train hits and drags car at Shawnee crossing

Photo via X/@ShawneeKSFire.

A woman has non-life-threatening injuries after her car was hit by a train Saturday evening in Shawnee.

Shawnee Fire officials confirm the crash happened at about 8:45 p.m., at the railroad crossing near Holliday Drive and Wilder Road.

The crossing is about one mile west of Interstate 435 on Holliday Drive, near the Kansas River in northern Shawnee.