George Webster Montgomery Jr.

George Webster Montgomery, Jr. 79, of Topeka, passed away on October 24, 2023 at Villa St. Francis.

He was born on October 22, 1944 to George and Erma (Brees) Montgomery at Topeka, KS.

He honorably served our country in the US Marine Corps from 1966 to 1971.