He honorably served our country in the US Marine Corps from 1966 to 1971.

He was born on October 22, 1944 to George and Erma (Brees) Montgomery at Topeka, KS.

George Webster Montgomery, Jr. 79, of Topeka, passed away on October 24, 2023 at Villa St. Francis.

George enjoyed a career in auto sales for Kent Brown Chevrolet and Ed Bozarth Chevrolet from which he retired.

He was a member of the Citizen Potawatomie Tribe, and he enjoyed US mint collection.

George is survived by his wife, Dawn, children Michael Montgomery, Vickie Baker and John Montgomery, brother Wayne Vernon Montgomery, grandchildren, Ashley Cobb, Christopher Tregellas, Jackie Hollis, Hope Montgomery, Michael Montgomery, Joslyn Baker and Noah Montgomery and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Erma and George Montgomery, Sr.

Memorials are suggested to the VFW or Helping Hands Humane Society.

Private services will be held.