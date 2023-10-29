  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Ellen McLaughlin Bradbury Profile Photo Ellen McLaughlin Bradbury

January 13, 1938 — October 22, 2023

Ellen McLaughlin Bradbury, 85, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on October 22, 2023 of an aggressive form of lymphoma.

Ellen was born on January 13, 1938, to Helen Frances and Lewis Leroy McLaughlin in Marysville, KS. After Ellen graduated from Marysville High School in 1956, she went to William Woods College for two years and then to Kansas State University where she received a Bachelors of Science in Political Science. She went on to complete a Masters of Education as a Ford Foundation Scholar from K-State in affiliation with Duke University.