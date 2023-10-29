  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Doris Sullens Witt

Doris Sullens Witt passed away peacefully at Menorah Medical Center surrounded by family on the evening of October 19, 2023 of complications following a broken hip. She was 93 years old.

Doris Irene Kendall, the third of four children, was born Dec. 7, 1929, to Orval and Ina Baker Kendall, residing on a farm near the small town of Latimer, Kansas. Her great grandparents William Marion and Nancy Magdilla Burton Walter had homesteaded a large acreage in the Clark’s Creek area near Latimer, Kansas in the 1850s. They passed on a love of the land to succeeding generations. At the death of her father Orval Kendall in 1976, Doris managed the farm for twenty-five years. Preceding her in death were her mother, Ina Baker Kendall; her sister Faye Garten of Medicine Lodge, KS; and brothers Dr. O. Kenneth Kendall of Yreka, California and Dr. Leland Dale Kendall of Penn Valley, California.

Doris attended Kansas State University and received her medical technology certification from St. Luke’s Hospital in 1951.