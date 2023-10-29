  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Dale Edwin Eatinger

Dale Edwin Eatinger, 78, of Paola died October 21, 2023 at Olathe Hospice House.

He was born on September 18,1945, to Chester and Mary Eatinger in Washington, Iowa.

Dale attended Washington High School and graduated in 1963. He enlisted in the United States Air Force on September 1, 1965. Dale served in active duty from 1965-1969 during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan as an aircraft mechanic. He proudly continued to serve his country in a combination of the US Army Reserve & Army National Guard for 21 years. He retired in December 2000 as a Master Sergeant.