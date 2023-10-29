Dale Edwin Eatinger

Dale attended Washington High School and graduated in 1963. He enlisted in the United States Air Force on September 1, 1965. Dale served in active duty from 1965-1969 during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan as an aircraft mechanic. He proudly continued to serve his country in a combination of the US Army Reserve & Army National Guard for 21 years. He retired in December 2000 as a Master Sergeant.

He was born on September 18,1945, to Chester and Mary Eatinger in Washington, Iowa.

Dale married Jackie Perrin on May 6, 1972 and they had two children, Jennifer and Sarah. They divorced in 2007.

Dale worked as a helicopter mechanic for the US Army Reserve from 1985 to 2000. After retiring, he worked in the maintenance department for Johnson County Adult Detention Center for 14 years, retiring in May 2017.

Dale is survived by his sister Norma (Owen) White of Ainsworth, Iowa; daughters Jennifer (Dustin) Rutledge of Paola & Sarah (BJ) Sweet of Emporia; three grandchildren Yasmin Rutledge, Aleycia Rutledge, and Brayden Sweet.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dale was cremated. Graveside service and inurnment will be held at Leavenworth National Cemetery on November 9 at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations made to Olathe Hospice House.