“Susie” was born August 27, 1928, in Kansas City, Missouri, the second child of Charles and Betty (Hamilton) Boyle. She attended the Barstow and Bryant schools and graduated Southwest High School in 1945. After a year at Gulf Park College in Mississippi she earned a bachelor’s degree in History from the University of Kansas in 1949. She was a member of Phi Alpha Theta honor society and Pi Beta Phi sorority.

Prairie Village, Kansas – Charlotte Susan (Boyle) Simonson died Monday, October 23. She was 95. A longtime resident of old Leawood, she had lived the past 11 years at Claridge Court in Prairie Village.

In November 1949 she married Ray Simonson; they divorced in 1973. They spent early years together in Great Bend, Kansas, and Marshall and St. Joseph, Missouri, before settling in Johnson County in 1962. They had two sons, John and Peter, and a daughter, Ann Blair.

Susie helped open the Hall’s department store in Crown Center in the early 1970s and later did volunteer work in Kansas City. She was an Anglophile who enjoyed Jane Austen novels, biographies, crossword puzzles, classic movies, walking, traveling, political discussions, a Stoli martini, ribald humor, and the company of many close friends. She was a longtime Republican who late in life changed her affiliation so she could “die a Democrat,” though she was always a gracious bipartisan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her older sister, Elizabeth Ann; and her toddler daughter. She is survived by son John and his wife, Susan Hard, of Kansas City; son Pete and his wife, Karen Ashcraft, of Denver; and two grandsons, Mac Simonson of New York and Will Simonson of Denver.

No services. As a tribute to Susie, you might make a contribution to Wayside Waifs, Harvesters or a charity of your choice.