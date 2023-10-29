  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Charlotte Susan (Boyle) Simonson

August 27, 1928 – October 23, 2023

Prairie Village, Kansas – Charlotte Susan (Boyle) Simonson died Monday, October 23. She was 95. A longtime resident of old Leawood, she had lived the past 11 years at Claridge Court in Prairie Village.

“Susie” was born August 27, 1928, in Kansas City, Missouri, the second child of Charles and Betty (Hamilton) Boyle. She attended the Barstow and Bryant schools and graduated Southwest High School in 1945. After a year at Gulf Park College in Mississippi she earned a bachelor’s degree in History from the University of Kansas in 1949. She was a member of Phi Alpha Theta honor society and Pi Beta Phi sorority.