Bryant Lee Smith

Bryant, born on June 24, 1951, recently passed away on October 22, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Heartland Community Church, located at 12175 S. Strang Line Rd., Olathe, KS.

In order to honor Bryant’s memory, donations can be made to Heartland Community Church.