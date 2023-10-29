Ardith J. Pobanz

Ardith June Pobanz, Ballwin, MO and Lenexa, KS passed away October 13, 2023 with her family by her side.

Born in Prophetstown, IL in 1929, she was the 2nd child born to Evangeline and Earl J Bound. After completion of high school in Prophetstown, she attended Business College in Moline IL and while attending she met Kent Pobanz. She and Kent married in 1949. The couple moved to Colona, IL where daughters Kenette and Ann were born.

Ardith enjoyed being a homemaker while raising her girls, honing her skills as a seamstress and cooking and baking an ever-growing number of specialties. In 1964, Kent’s job took the family to Ballwin, MO, a suburb of St. Louis, where Ardith continued to raise her girls in their new home. She joined St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church in Ballwin and also joined the women’s 18 hole group of Fox Creek Golf Club, winning many tournaments. Ardith and Kent remained in their home for 53 years until they moved to Silvercrest at Collegeview Lenexa, KS in 2017 and remained until passing. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother to 5 and great grandmother to 8.