Ann L. (Schafer) Dechant

Ann L. (Schafer) Dechant, wife of the late Virgil C. Dechant, Past Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus, died peacefully, Wednesday, October 25, 2023. She was 93.

She was born November 14, 1929, on her family’s farm near Liebenthal, Kan., the youngest child of Joseph and Rosa (Herrman) Schafer. Ann graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Wichita, where she earned a teacher certification, and later attended Sacred Heart College in Wichita and Fort Hays State University in Hays.

On August 20, 1951, she married Virgil Dechant at St. Joseph Church in Liebenthal. Ann spent the next four years working as an elementary school teacher, and she continued her passion for education throughout her life, later serving four years as a member of the board of directors of the National Catholic Educational Association.